

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





WARNING: The content in the video the top of this story may be disturbing to some viewers.

Newly obtained security footage of the deadly van rampage in Toronto shows several pedestrians scrambling to get out of the path of the speeding vehicle.

The video, captured on cameras outside a local business, shows the now infamous white Ryder rental van charging down the sidewalk shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

In the first of two short clips, the van speeds past businesses and parked vehicles on the sidewalk. The second clip captures the reaction of three pedestrians who spot the van racing toward them and rush to get out of its way.

The 15-second clip has been edited and does not show the van come in contact with anything.

Betty Forsyth, Renuka Amarasingha, Munir Abed Alnajjar, Anne Marie D’Amico, Chul Min ‘Eddie’ Kang and Dorothy Sewell have been identified by friends and family as six of the 10 people killed that afternoon. Fourteen others were injured in the attack, including Ryerson chemistry professor Amir Kiumarsi.

Police have not publicly confirmed the names or ages of the victims.

Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder, though investigators have suggested that they may hand him another attempted murder charge at some point.

The motive for the carnage is not yet known but police have said they are looking into a “cryptic” message posted on Minassian’s Facebook page the same day.

The post, now deleted by Facebook, touts an “Incel Rebellion” and references a killing in California back in 2014.

“Incel” refers to someone who is involuntarily celibate, or unable to find a sexual partner. The term is linked to a largely misogynistic subculture of frustrated young men who communicate in online forums.

Toronto police continue to investigate the one-kilometre stretch of Yonge Street, near Finch Avenue, where the attack took place. They say the investigation is ongoing and urge witnesses to come forward with any information.

Police have also set up two hotlines related to the van attack. One is intended for relatives and friends of the victims, 416-808-8085; and the other is for any tips on the investigation, 416-808-8750.

Meanwhile, mourners continue to flock to a growing memorial to pay their respects to the victims. Flowers, candles, cards and posters covered in handwritten messages of support and condolence line the sidewalk in Olive Square, just steps away from where 10 lives were lost.

“It’s a sad thing, a very sad thing,” one visitor told CP24 at the memorial this morning. “We are all one, you know? When I mourn, you mourn. When I hurt, you hurt.”

A spokesperson for the St. John Ambulance says volunteers will be bringing a group of therapy dogs to nearby Mel Lastman Square this afternoon to offer support to the community.

"(We) welcome anyone that would like to visit with the dogs and receive some compassion and stress relief, adding a little bit of joy to an otherwise heart-wrenching week," the spokesperson said.

The city will also host a vigil on Sunday at the square. A fund for the victims set up by the city has raised more than $677,000 since it was established yesterday.