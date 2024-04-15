TORONTO
Toronto

Section of Yonge Street closed in Yorkville due to water main break

A section of Yonge Street in closed in Yorkville due to a water main break. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) A section of Yonge Street in closed in Yorkville due to a water main break. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Share

A stretch of Yonge Street is closed in Yorkville this morning following a water main break that has flooded the roadway.

The intersection of Yonge and Cumberland streets is closed and Yonge Street is also shut down from Yorkville Avenue to Bloor Street West due to the ongoing incident.

Crews are on scene to repair the break.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News