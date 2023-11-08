Section of major Toronto road to be closed for construction until end of year

TORONTO
    A major stretch of road in downtown Toronto will be closed for construction until the end of December, according to the city.

    A release issued last week notified residents that westbound lanes on Bloor Street between Avenue Road and Spadina Avenue will be closed to traffic as of Tuesday, Nov 8. Sidewalks will remain open.

    Cyclists will be rerouted for westbound travel on Bay Street, Wellesley Street, Hoskin Avenue/Harbord Street, and Brunswick Avenue, the city said,

    The project, which began in 2023, will see sidewalks repaired and a number of accessibility improvements made to the road, the release states.

    It is expected to take until the end of the year to complete, after which, the city will close eastbound traffic on the same section of Bloor.

    “During construction, drivers are advised to plan their travel in advance, expect delays, consider taking public transit and obey signage around work zones for the safety of the work crews,” it reads.

    More information is available on the city’s website. 

