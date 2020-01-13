TORONTO -- A woman pulled from a burning house in Oakville on Sunday night has died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a residence located on Princess Anne Crescent, near Kerr Street and Speers Drive, just after 8:30 p.m. following reports from neighbours seeing heavy smoke in the area.

Deputy Fire Chief Andy Glynn told reporters at the scene that firefighters located a working fire inside a second-floor bedroom of the home.

Crews endured heavy smoke and extreme heat while knocking down the blaze, Glynn said.

Two occupants were located inside the home at the time and were removed by firefighters. The man and woman were rushed to hospital to be treated for their serious injuries.

The male victim died in hospital later Sunday night.

On Monday morning, Halton Regional Police said the female victim had also succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Further to last evening's media release, it is with great sadness that we confirm that the adult female who was removed from the Princess Anne Cres. home has since died.



The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and is investigating the matter.