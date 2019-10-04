

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the human trafficking of a 22-year-old woman.

Police said investigators arrested the man on Oct. 3 for allegedly recruiting the woman to work as an escort in the Greater Toronto Area in July 2019.

Abhilash Baiju, 27 years old, is charged with procuring, material benefit from sexual services, advertising another person’s sexual services and obtaining sexual services for consideration, police said.

Rajat Banga, the 21-year-old first suspect, was arrested and charged on Sept. 17.

Police said that between Aug. 1 and Sept. 5, he allegedly recruited the 22-year-old woman to work for him.

The Pickering man was also charged with procuring, material benefit from sexual services, advertising another person’s sexual services and obtaining sexual services for consideration, police said