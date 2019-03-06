

CTV News Toronto





A second suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a Pickering man back in January.

Nicholas Samaroo’s lifeless body was discovered by a passerby in a wooded area just north of Pine Ridge Secondary School, near Liverpool Road North, on the morning of Jan. 25.

At the time, Durham police investigators said Samaroo was found with “obvious signs of trauma.”

An autopsy was scheduled, but an exact cause of death has not been made public.

A 20-year-old Pickering man surrendered himself to police in connection with the case on Monday. Kyeree Reynolds has been charged with first-degree murder.

One day later, police arrested a second suspect, who they identified as 19-year-old Marc Anthony Thompson. The Ajax resident has also been charged with first degree murder.

Police said they do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.