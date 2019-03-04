

CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Pickering man, whose body was discovered in a wooded area back in January.

Police said that a woman walking her two dogs discovered a deceased male just north of Pine Ridge Secondary School, near Liverpool Road North, around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Investigators said that the victim, who they identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Samaroo, suffered from obvious signs of trauma.

A suspect turned himself in to officers on Sunday in connection with the incident, police said.

Kyeree Reynolds, 20, of Pickering has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held for a bail hearing.

Investigators said they believe a second male suspect was involved in the homicide.

No further information has been released by police about the second suspect or the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5326 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.