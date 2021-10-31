TORONTO -- Peel police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a double shooting in Malton in September that left a 21-year-old man dead.

On Sept. 17, around 8 p.m., police said two groups of men became involved in a disturbance on Hull Street, near Airport and Derry Roads.

Two men were shot during the altercation, police said. The victims were rushed to a trauma centre, where one of them, a 21-year-old Brampton man, died of his injuries.

The following day, police arrested 18-year-old Jastaran Sandhu of Mississauga and charged him with first-degree murder.

On Sunday, police announced that a second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested last week. He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The boy was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and numerous firearm-related offences.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.