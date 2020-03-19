TORONTO -- Health officials in Halton Region have confirmed a second death in Ontario related to COVID-19.

The patient, a man in his 50s, had an “underlying health condition,” officials stated on Thursday afternoon.

He was receiving care at an Oakville, Ont. hospital leading up to his death.

“This is the tragic proof that we need to work together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and taking action to protect yourself and those around you,” Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani said in a news release.

“This is a larger community issue and I know that everyone joins me in extending their deepest condolences to his family at this time.”

#HaltonON Region Public Health confirms second death in Ontario related to #COVID19. https://t.co/rxN4qtRTTr — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) March 19, 2020

Meghani’s statement came shortly after 43 cases of the virus were announced by provincial health officials on Thursday morning, bringing the provincial total to 257.

As the new patients were confirmed, officials stated that nearly 4,000 people are currently under investigation for the virus and more than 12,000 people in Ontario have tested negative thus far.

In the province, five people previously infected with the virus have since recovered, while two people have died.

The first COVID-19-related death in Ontario was confirmed on Tuesday. The patient was a 77-year-old Barrie man, who was receiving care at a hospital in Muskoka Region.

At the time, officials stated that it is unclear whether the novel coronavirus was in fact the man's cause of death.

"We have asked for the assistance of the coroner’s office to do a complete examination and investigation to determine whether this person died because of COVID or with COVID," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The new cases announced on Thursday morning include eight people in Toronto, three in Peel Region, two in Hamilton, two in Halton Region, and one in Eastern Ontario, Durham Region, Waterloo and Haliburton Kawartha.

The 22 other patients’ locations are listed as “pending.”

Among the cases, 12 are travel-related, one is listed as being a close contact of another patient and the remaining 30 have their means of transmission listed as “pending.”

One of the patients, a man in his 80s in Durham Region, is the only person listed as being hospitalized due to the virus. The rest are in self-isolation or listed as “pending.”

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Health officials said “most people with common human coronavirus illnesses will recover one their own,” but added that “if you need immediate medical attention you should call 911 and mention your travel history and symptoms.”



