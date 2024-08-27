Second beach in Hamilton closed due to blue-green algae

Another beach in Hamilton has been closed due to the presence of toxin-producing blue-green algae.

On Tuesday, Hamilton Public Health Services confirmed Beach Boulevard beach is closed off to the public after discovering blue-green algae, formally known as cyanobacteria. This kind of algae can produce cyanotoxins, which are harmful to people and pets, and typically form in warm, shallow or still water.

The health unit urges locals and visitors to avoid all contact with the water along Beach Boulevard beach's shoreline nor swim in the areas where this algae is visible. If someone does come in contact with blue-green algae, however, Hamilton Public Health Services says to wash yourself off with clean water as soon as possible.

Those who come into contact with it – or drink the contaminated water – may experience symptoms like a sore throat, skin irritation, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea or diarrhea, or a combination of these symptoms.

The health agency urges anyone who has recently visited Beach Boulevard beach and is now getting headaches, experiencing a fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting to contact their primary care provider.

Hamilton Public Health Services said that having blue-green algae at Hamilton-area public beaches strongly indicates that it can potentially be present within a larger body of water.

"Warning signs will be posted at the beach and the closure will remain in effect until blue-green algae subsides," Hamilton Public Health Services said in its release, adding it will provide updates online.

The health agency adds that the blue-green algae at Beach Boulevard does not impact Hamilton's drinking water.

This is the second beach shut down due to the presence of toxin-producing blue-green algae, as Pier 4 Park beach has been closed off since July 4.