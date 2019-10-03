

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A second arrest has been made in connection with a deadly assault in Scarborough last month.

Officers with Toronto Police Service were first dispatched to an apartment building on Antrim Crescent, located in the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 401, at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 22 for a medical complaint.

Upon arrival at the scene, investigators said they located “the lifeless body” of a male victim, later identified as 52-year-old Edwin McGowan, inside his 15th floor unit.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Antrim Cr + Kennedy Rd

** 2019-09-22 11:06 pm **

- Body of man found in a home

- He has been pronounced deceased on scene

- Officers treating the death as a murder

- Homicide investigators have been called in#GO1828916

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 23, 2019

“Investigators revealed that a man had suffered injuries as a result of an assault,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday. “He subsequently succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital.”

Detectives with Toronto police’s homicide unit then took over the investigation.

On Sept. 27, the first arrest in the case was made. Pickering-resident Peter Wright, 42, was charged with second-degree murder.

About a week later, police said they had made a second arrest in the investigation.

Toronto-resident Fantasia Hoo-Hing, 32, was charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday. She was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.