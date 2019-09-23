A man believed to be in his early 50s is dead and police are looking for a suspect – or suspects – in what they are calling a “targeted attack” in Scarborough.

“Officers, when they attended for the 911 call, did indeed find the lifeless body of a male, who did sustain some trauma and was pronounced deceased here,” homicide detective Rob Choe said on Monday morning.

The call originally came in as a “medical complaint,” but when officers arrived at an apartment at 41 Antrim Crescent, in the Kennedy and Highway 401 area, they quickly determined the victim had been murdered.

“I’m quite shocked to be honest,” said a woman as she walked into the building. “It’s quite devastating to hear.”

Police were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. When they entered the victim’s unit, they found the body of a man, who they say had not been dead long.

“This is new in our building, it’s not good,” said a resident.

On Monday afternoon, two officers guarded the door to the victim’s 15th floor apartment, while police tape blocked off an elevator down the hall. As well, the mirrors inside the elevator were speckled with fingerprinting dust.

“Obviously, it’s worrying because you don’t know who comes knocking at your door, so you have to be extra careful,” Rahm, who lives on the eighth floor of the building, said.

While neighbours worry about a potential threat, police are reassuring area residents, that this was not a “random attack.”

“I have no reason to believe that it’s something that’s random. It’s something that’s contained to the unit, it appears, and I think it’s more in the realm of targeted at this point,” Choe said.

Police also seized a BMW SUV from the scene Monday morning. They say they are trying to determine if it is “relevant” to the investigation.

Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward to provide some context as to what transpired Sunday night.