Seattle Mariners lead 4-0 over Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of AL wild-card series

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series at Rogers Centre this weekend.

Game 1 began at 4:07 p.m. EST with starter Alek Manoah taking the mound.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will have live updates, scores and highlights through the game. Currently, Seattle is leading 4-0 in the eighth inning.

5:32 p.m.

Eugenio Suarez hits a fielder's choice to third base to score Julio Rodriguez in the top of the fifth inning, extending the Mariner's lead to 4-0.

4:17 p.m.

Cal Raleigh extends the Mariner's lead in the first inning to 3-0 with a two-run home run to right field.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a two-run home run during first inning American League wild card MLB postseason baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Friday, October 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

4:13 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners opened the scoring with a hit to right field from Eugenio Suarez. Julio Rodriguez scores from second base.

4:07 p.m.

Starter Alek Manoah takes the mound, kicking off Game 1 against the Seattle Mariners.

4:00 p.m.

The first pitch is thrown out by former Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.

Former Toronto Blue Jays player Edwin Encarnacion throws out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of first inning American League wild card MLB postseason baseball action between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners in Toronto on Friday, October 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

3:42 p.m.

A tweet issued by the Toronto Blue Jays reveals Edwin Encarnacion is at Rogers Centre this afternoon.

1:53 p.m.

The Toronto Raptors wish the Blue Jays luck.

11:41 a.m.

The Toronto Maple Leafs wish the Blue Jays luck.

Wishing our Buds from down the street the best of luck 🔵⚪️

10:25 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays share Friday’s starting line-up.

10:02 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays share this weekend’s wild-care series roster.

OFFICIAL: Presenting our Wild Card Series roster! #NextLevel

9:00 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays tweet a photo of a parrot, hinting at who will throw Friday’s first pitch and causing many fans to speculate as to whether it will be former Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.