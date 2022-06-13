Search stepped up for missing 11-year-old Lindsay boy with autism

The search has been stepped up for an 11-year-old autistic boy who has gone missing from Lindsay, Ont.

Draven Graham was last seen on Sunday, June 12, at about 3 p.m, in the Queen Street area, near Lake Scugog, west of Peterborough.

Kawartha Lakes police described Draven as four feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and dark jogging pants.

“Draven is autistic, may hide and not respond when called,” said investigators, who are asking residents to check their property, backyards, and outbuildings.

“Emergency Services are using all resources to search the area of Queen St. N., east of the Scugog River, by foot, boat, drone and helicopter.”

Anyone who may have seen Draven Graham is asked to call police at 705-324-5252.