Search stepped up for missing 11-year-old Lindsay boy with autism

Draven Graham, seen in this photo, is missing, police say. He was last seen on Queen Street in Lindsay, Ont. at 3 p.m. Sunday. (Kawartha Lakes Police) Draven Graham, seen in this photo, is missing, police say. He was last seen on Queen Street in Lindsay, Ont. at 3 p.m. Sunday. (Kawartha Lakes Police)

