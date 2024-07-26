TORONTO
Toronto

    • Search for missing vulnerable 3-year-old child in Mississauga continues

    Share

    Police say the search for a vulnerable child who went missing in Mississauga Thursday evening continues.

    Three-year-old Zaid, who is described as possibly non-verbal, was last seen at 6:20 p.m. in Mississauga’s Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road. He was not wearing shoes or socks at the time.

    Peel Regional Police have set up an operations centre inside Erindale Park as the search continues. A police cruiser has also blocked off the front of the park.

    Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services has joined the search effort and posted an image to X of crews searching near the river in the area.

    “Our thoughts are with the child's loved ones during this difficult time,” Mississauga EFS said.

    Zaid is described as thin, with a short dark afro and was wearing a yellow top with red writing and black pants.

    If seen, call 911 immediately, police said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News