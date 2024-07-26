Search for missing vulnerable 3-year-old child in Mississauga continues

Police say the search for a vulnerable child who went missing in Mississauga Thursday evening continues.

Three-year-old Zaid, who is described as possibly non-verbal, was last seen at 6:20 p.m. in Mississauga’s Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road. He was not wearing shoes or socks at the time.

Peel Regional Police have set up an operations centre inside Erindale Park as the search continues. A police cruiser has also blocked off the front of the park.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services has joined the search effort and posted an image to X of crews searching near the river in the area.

“Our thoughts are with the child's loved ones during this difficult time,” Mississauga EFS said.

Zaid is described as thin, with a short dark afro and was wearing a yellow top with red writing and black pants.

If seen, call 911 immediately, police said.