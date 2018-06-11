

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are continuing to search for a boater who emergency crews say fell overboard near Bluffers Park in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Officers with the Toronto Police Marine Unit responded to the area at around 9:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a male who had fallen out of a boat.

Toronto Fire Services brought in the William Lyon Mackenzie fireboat to assist in the search and rescue operation and a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter also conducted a search.

The boater was not located overnight and crews have resumed the search this morning.

Police have not released the name or age of the boater but speaking to reporters at the scene, a man claiming to be the boater's uncle identified the missing man as Partheepan Subramaniam, a 27-year-old downtown TD Bank employee who works in the IT department.

Subramaniam's family also said he is a well-known DJ who goes by the name DJ Brownsoul.

Subramaniam's uncle said his nephew is not a strong swimmer and emergency crews were unable to say if the missing man was wearing a life jacket.