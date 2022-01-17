A significant winter storm containing up to 40 centimetres of snowfall in some areas has prompted a number of Ontario school boards to close schools on Monday.

Here is a complete list of the school closures CTV News Toronto is aware of so far:

Toronto

The Toronto District School Board says all schools are closed to in-person learning but remote learning will continue today. All school buses serving both the TDSB and TCDSB are not running today.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says all schools are closed to in-person learning but virtual learning will continue.

York Region

York Region District School Board says all schools are closed and buses are not operating. The board says students will engage in asynchronous learning at home today.

York Catholic District School Board says all schools are closed and buses are not running. Students can participate in online asynchronous learning.

Halton Region

Halton Catholic District School Board says all schools are closed today due to snowfall and all in-person and virtual class is cancelled.

Halton District School Board says all schools are closed due to snowfall.

Peel Region

Student Transportation of Peel Region says all buses serving PDSB and DPCDSB schools in zones 1, 2 and 3 are not running today due to snowfall. DPCDSB and PDSB schools are closed. DPCDSB students will continue with virtual learning while all class is cancelled at the PDSB.

Hamilton-Wentwoth District School Board: All in-person learning and childcare is cancelled due to snowfall. Remote learning is also cancelled for the day.

Durham Region

All buses in all zones are cancelled due to inclement weather. The DDSB says elementary schools will be closed with no online learning but secondary students will pivot to remote learning. The DCDSB says all elementary schools are closed and secondary students will continue with online learning.

Other parts of Ontario

CSC MonAvenir says all schools are closed but students will be able to participate in virtual learning from home.

Simcoe County has all buses in all zones are cancelled due to inclement weather.

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board says all buses are cancelled but schools will be open.

Waterloo Region District School Board says all class is cancelled and all schools are closed.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board says achools are closed but remote learning will continue.