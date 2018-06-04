

Three children have been taken to hospital for assessment after a small school bus rolled onto its side in Mississauga on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police say the bus clipped a pole near Britannia Road and Glen Erin Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m., causing it to tip over onto its side.

“We have three female children that were taken to a local hospital, all with minor injuries,” Const. Bally Saini told CP24 via phone.

“They’re probably under the age of 12. There weren’t a lot of children on the bus.”

Paramedics said the children are all in “very stable condition.” They have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Saini said Peel police’s Major Collisions Bureau has been called in to investigate due to children being involved in the crash.

Glen Erin Drive has been closed eastbound at Britannia while police tend to the scene.