School bus driver transporting children charged with careless driving after crashing into van in Whitby
A school bus driver has been charged with careless driving after allegedly rolling through a stop sign and crashing into a van in Whitby on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Paramedics assessed the students and only minor injuries were reported, officers said. No one was taken to hospital.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said 35 children between the ages of 11 and 12 were on the bus while on a field trip.
The school bus was exiting Highway 412 when it rolled through the stop sign and struck the van heading eastbound on Highway 7, Schmidt said.
The van had the right of way and an investigation is now underway into whether the school bus rolled through a stop sign, OPP say.
Officers arrested the bus driver, a 46-year-old Oshawa man, and charged him with careless driving.
