School bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 6:22AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 21, 2018 6:23AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018:
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled in Dufferin County today due to weather.
Simcoe County: All school buses and vans have been cancelled due to icy road conditions.