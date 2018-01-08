School bus cancellations for Jan. 8, 2018
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 6:36AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 6:37AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Monday, Jan. 8, 2018:
Cancellations:
Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario: School buses and student transportation has been cancelled for the day to all KPR, PVNC and Mon Jamot schools in Peterborough, Northumberland and Clarington.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes have been cancelled
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: School buses in Dufferin County are cancelled today due to road and weather conditions. Schools are open.