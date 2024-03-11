TORONTO
Toronto

    • Scene clear after suspicious package found near Toronto city hall

    A suspicious package is being investigated by Toronto police's emergency disposal unit on March 11, 2024. A suspicious package is being investigated by Toronto police's emergency disposal unit on March 11, 2024.
    Toronto police were called to City Hall Monday morning following reports of a suspicious package.

    Officers attended the area of Bay and Albert streets just before 9 a.m.

    The force's emergency disposal unit was also dispatched to the scene and inspected the package, police told CP24.

    Police say a "small boom" was heard as crews investigated.

    Streets in the area were closed, but have since reopened.

    Buildings in the area were not evacuated. 

