Saskatchewan man arrested in Brampton, charged with attempted murder and other offences

Jagmohanjit Jheety, 47, of Saskatchewan, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for several Criminal Code offences. (PRP photo) Jagmohanjit Jheety, 47, of Saskatchewan, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for several Criminal Code offences. (PRP photo)
A Saskatchewan man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation has been arrested in Brampton.

Police say that the suspect was taken into custody on Saturday.

He is charged with multiple offences in connection with the original warrant, including criminal harassment and uttering death threats.

Police have also now charged him with attempted murder and a number of firearm-related offences

The arrest comes after police issued a news release on July 7 warning that they had “reason to believe” that the suspect may be in Peel Region with “access to firearms and other weapons.”

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Jagmohanjit Jheety, remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

“Investigators would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance,” a news release issued on Monday notes.

