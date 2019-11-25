TORONTO -- The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is offerings same-day and next-day shipping in some areas of Toronto.

According to the OCS website, if a customer lives within the postal code areas chosen for the pilot, the new delivery options will appear at checkout.

To have an order delivered on the same day, the order must be placed before 1 p.m. For those wanting next-day shipping, the order must be placed before midnight the day before.

In both cases, the delivery will be made between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Customers will need to show identification at the door to prove they are 19 years old or older.

Today’s the day! Our same-day shipping pilot is now available for customers in Toronto. https://t.co/Ykx1k7A28I pic.twitter.com/Q1xaHdbbvo — Ontario Cannabis Store (@ONCannabisStore) November 25, 2019

The OCS said they expect to roll out same-day and next-day delivery across the Greater Toronto Area shortly.

“Based on the success of the rollout across the GTA, other areas in Ontario will be considered in the future,” the OCS website says.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the OCS said it will allow cannabis retailers to sell products online or over the phone for in-store pickup.

Same-day shipping will cost customers $12.17 and next-day shipping is $10.62 before taxes.