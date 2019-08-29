

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A community safety walk was held on Thursday evening in a North York community housing, where a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting earlier this month.

It was attended by building tenants, city staff, Toronto police, and staff of the Toronto Community Housing.

On Aug. 1, around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to a building at 30 Falstaff Avenue, near Jane Street, after multiple residents reported hearing gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a male in a stairwell suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Toronto resident Hanad Abdullahi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ward 5 Coun. Frances Nunziata, who attended the walk, told CP24 that it was held for residents to share their concerns about the conditions within the building.

She said about 25 residents walked outside the building and gave suggestions on what improvements they would like to see.

"I'm very pleased that we were able to engage with the tenants of the building. This is just the first step in working with this community," said Nunziata.

She said the current state of the building and the playground nearby was shocking. Residents told her it has been like this for a long time and nobody has done anything.

Nunziata, who is overseeing the area for the first time following the move to 25 wards, said residents want more security measures to be enacted like cameras and better lighting.

"I believe that (TCHC) is very serious in improving security," said Nunziata.

She said she will make sure that the commitments made by the management and the suggestions put forward by the residents will be implemented.

Nunziata also said she wants to engage with the youth in the area by talking to them about the issues facing their community.

Police have not made any arrests.

Investigators are still looking for three suspects, who appeared to be in their early 20s, that fled the area in a dark-coloured Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.