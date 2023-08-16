Runoff from Etobicoke chemical fire impacting Mimico Creek and Humber Creek

Runoff from a massive fire at a chemical distribution company in Etobicoke last week continues to impact nearby waterways, with the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) saying that at least 82 birds have been rescued from the area.

The six-alarm fire broke out at Brenntag Canada, a chemical distribution company located at 35 Vulcan Street, at about 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 11.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, however officials said there was possibly an explosion in an adjacent tractor-trailer.

At the height of the blaze, more than 100 firefighters were at the scene. Crews would remain on scene for days to put out hotspots and runoff from the fire began seeping into the Mimico Creek.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the City of Toronto said that crews are continuing to work on containing the spill.

“Mimico Creek and Humber Creek have been impacted but no substances have been detected in Lake Ontario,” the statement reads.

“Crews hired by the company, Brenntag, are using multiple underflow dams, containment and absorbent booms and vacuum trucks to remove substance from the watercourses. The situation is being monitored 24/7 by Toronto Water staff.”

Video of Mimico Creek shows a thick brown substance flowing on top of the water. Few details have been released about the kind of substances in the creek or the chemicals involved in the spill.

Mimico Creek is seen in drone footage taken on Aug. 16. (Corey Baird)

In a message posted to social media Wednesday, TWC said that 82 birds have been rescued so far from Mimico Creek. The birds were “covered in harmful contaminants.”

Over the weekend, TWC said they rescued about 50 ducks, four of which have died. Thousands of fish have also died from the spill, they said.

Brenntag said earlier this week that it is “cooperating completely” with the investigation into the fire.