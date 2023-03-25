Roof blown off Toronto Mercedes-Benz dealership

Part of the roof of the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Regent Park has blown off and landed on a nearby roadway, according to Toronto police.

The dealership is on the southwest corner of Dundas Street East and Bayview Avenue, near the Don River and Don Valley Parkway.

Police say it happened just after 11:30 a.m. and are urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution in the area and consider using alternate routes.

Dundas Street East is closed in the area in both directions, as is the southbound lane of Bayview Avenue.

Police say all Don Valley Parkway on-ramps remain open.

It’s unclear what exactly caused the dealership’s roof to become detached, however a special weather statement remains in effect for Toronto due to rain and high winds gusting at up to 80 km/h.