TORONTO
Toronto

    • Rolling road closures, one person arrested at demonstration in Toronto

    Protestors can be seen outside TPS 52 Division in downtown Toronto. Steve Ryan/CP24 Protestors can be seen outside TPS 52 Division in downtown Toronto. Steve Ryan/CP24

    Police said one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer in the midst of a pro-Palestinian demonstration that started outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.

    On Sunday afternoon police said that “a large group” of demonstrators is marching throughout the city.

    The intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets is currently closed, with rolling road closures expected throughout the downtown core.

