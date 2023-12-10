Rolling road closures, one person arrested at demonstration in Toronto

Police said one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer in the midst of a pro-Palestinian demonstration that started outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.

On Sunday afternoon police said that “a large group” of demonstrators is marching throughout the city.

DEMO/ROAD CLOSURES:

- a large group of demonstrators are marching throughout the city

- Yonge St & Dundas St is currently closed

- there will be rolling road closures throughout the downtown core

- expect delays in the area#GO2839284

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 10, 2023

The intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets is currently closed, with rolling road closures expected throughout the downtown core.