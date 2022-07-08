Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is "making progress" on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
The communications company still won't say what caused their service to go down on Friday, nor would they say when it will be back up and running.
"Our technical teams are working to restore our services alongside our global technology partners, and are making progress," the company said in a statement just after 3 p.m. on Friday.
"We know how much you rely on our networks. Today we have let you down. We are working to make this right as quickly as we can."
Users have been unable to access the internet, make phone calls and or access cable television from regions across the country, although a majority of outage reports are in southern Ontario.
There have been widespread implications from the outage in Ontario, including for people trying to call 911.
Multiple police departments said Friday morning that people may have trouble accessing emergency services over the phone.
Metrolinx has also warned customers that GO Transit tickets can't be purchased using debit or credit payments.
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children said the outage is causing disruptions with their virtual appointment system, stating impacted patients would be contacted to rebook appointments.
Scarborough Health Network in Toronto is asking all physicians and staff who are currently on call to come in for their shift until the disruption is solved.
Many users have taken to social media to source information on the situation.
In a tweet Friday morning, Bell said their customers may be experiencing issues while trying to call or text Rogers customers.
"The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted," the company said. Bell is the parent company of CTV.
Telus issued a similar statement, tweeting "The network outage affecting Rogers customers is not impacting TELUS Internet, home phone or wireless infrastructure."
Many retailers and businesses are also facing trouble trying to accept payments because Interac, which processes electronic financial transactions, said its online and checkout debit offerings and e-transfer services are impacted.
"There is currently a nationwide communications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of INTERAC services," Interac said on Friday.
In April 2021, Rogers experienced a country-wide outage that saw many unable to place calls, send text messages, or access their internet browers. The communications company attributed this outage to a software issue.
Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed people started reporting problems with Rogers' service around 4:30 a.m. EDT and by 7 a.m. 20,000 reports had been logged.
Customers in Toronto, Kitchener, Moncton, Ottawa and Mississauga logged the most reports on the website with 45 per cent saying they were experiencing a total blackout, 29 per cent seeing issues with mobile internet and 26 per cent facing landline internet problems.
Downdetector also showed spikes in outage reports for independent service providers like TekSavvy, who often piggyback onto Rogers' network.
TekSavvy said in a tweet that it was being impacted by the outage and having trouble with contact centre phone lines, but had no estimate for when there could be a resolution.
"The outage is illuminating the general lack of competition in telecommunications in Canada," said Vass Bednar, executive director of McMaster University's master of public policy program.
The country's telecom sector is dominated by three large carriers -- Rogers, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. -- and their hold on the industry has long been a concern of academics, who have called for regulators to increase competition for mobile and internet services in Canada.
With files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
BREAKING | Police: Suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
Canada has only planted 29 million of the 2 billion trees promised by 2030
The federal government is two years and just 29 million trees into its campaign promise to plant two billion trees by 2030, coming in below the goal it set last year.
Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe 'horrifically disturbing': Trudeau
The assassination of Japan's longest-serving prime minister during a campaign speech is "horrifically disturbing" and demands pushback against rising violence and threats that are harming democracy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
Montreal
-
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services
A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Prosecution makes final arguments against Que. man alleged to have incited hatred against Jews
A Quebec prosecutor is arguing that a Montreal man sought to promote hate against Jews when he wrote an article published on a neo-Nazi website.
-
Habs take centre, defenceman in round 2 of NHL Entry Draft
The Montreal Canadiens and the rest of the league get set for round two of the NHL Entry Draft after a wild first round.
London
-
Several service disruptions in London area due to Rogers outage
London police says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.
-
London teens offered money for sexual services during ride share service: LPS
A London man is farcing charges after a teen girl reported being offered money for sexual services by a ride share driver, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
Kitchener
-
Massive Rogers outage affecting Waterloo region
Here’s a look at how the widespread outage is affecting Waterloo region.
-
Charity road hockey event raises funds for children's cancer care in Waterloo region
The event supports Scotland's Yard, a local initiative dedicated to bringing pediatric cancer care closer to home.
-
Police make arrest in McLennan Park sexual assault
Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault reported in Kitchener’s McLennan Park Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-born drag queen performing debut album at Italian Festival
Non-binary drag queen Carmen Dior is returning to Sudbury to headline the Caruso Club's annual Italian Festival on Friday night.
-
New road in Minnow Lake would include roundabout, link shopping areas to new subdivision
A new, $10.5 million road extending Silver Hills Drive to Bancroft Drive will ease traffic in Minnow Lake, says a report headed to Sudbury council next week.
-
North paying high home insurance rates
According to a report from RATESDOTCA, some of the most expensive cities for home insurance are in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
-
Justin Trudeau welcomes Masai Ujiri's 'Humanity' art exhibit to Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an art installation in Ottawa spearheaded by Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is a reminder of the positivity and hope needed in the world.
-
How the Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa
Here's how the massive Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
At least one taken to hospital following rollover crash
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover collision Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers network outage impacts border crossings, customers unable to access ArriveCAN
A Canada-wide Rogers network outage is causing issues at border crossings, says the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate drops again
The jobless rate in Windsor continues to drop, according to Statistics Canada.
Barrie
-
Local businesses and residents impacted by Rogers service outage
Rogers service outage impacts local businesses and residents Friday morning.
-
Barrie driver speeding, weaving in Highway 400 traffic charged with impaired: OPP
A Barrie man accused of being drug-impaired while driving along Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte faces several charges.
-
Unknown substance released into air inside tent filled with hundreds at festival: YRP
Police hope to identify those responsible for releasing a substance inside a tent filled with hundreds of people at a festival in York Region.
Atlantic
-
‘No immediate danger’ after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
-
Bus-only experiment on Spring Garden Road ‘paused’ after four days
The bus-only pilot on Spring Garden Road in Halifax has been halted less than a week after it began.
Calgary
-
Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and an estimated crowd of 300,000 lined the route.
-
5 homes damaged, 1 destroyed after tornado near Sundre, Alta.
Alberta RCMP say several home in the vicinity of Sundre, Alta. were severely damaged in a storm on Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More stormy weather possible in southern Alberta this week
Happy Calgary Stampede! Your Stampede Parade morning (and evening) forecast!
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police chief says string of violence is concerning, but not new
In the wake of a string of violent attacks at The Forks, Winnipeg's police chief says while any assault is concerning, the violence is not new.
-
Mother charged with driving impaired while her kids were in the car: RCMP
Four impaired drivers in three days part of ‘disturbing trend’ according to RCMP
-
Two-year-old girl's death prompts calls for improved health care in northern Manitoba
A Manitoba family says better health care is needed in northern Manitoba communities following the death of a two-year-old girl.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | B.C. health officials to provide update on second COVID-19 boosters
The province is expected to lay out plans for second boosters, or fourth doses, of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday afternoon.
-
Wanted man poses public safety risk, Vancouver police warn
Vancouver police are asking for the public's help tracking down a wanted man who is considered a risk to public safety.
-
Police seek suspect who fled on foot after 3 a.m. shooting in Surrey
Police in Surrey are investigating a shooting that injured a 40-year-old woman in the city early Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park
After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.
-
Rogers clients who need EPS asked to use landline or visit station amid outage
Rogers clients who need to contact Edmonton police are advised to use a landline or visit a station as the Canada-wide outage continues Friday. A massive outage is affecting Rogers customers across Canada, including mobile services, internet connectivity.
-
Central Edmonton school broken into overnight, 2 arrested
Two people were arrested after Victoria School was broken into early Friday morning.