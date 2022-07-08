Rogers experiencing massive service outages

Rogers customers are reporting widespread services outages early Friday morning.

Users have reported being unable to access the internet, make phone calls and or access cable television from regions across the country, although a majority of outage reports are originating in southern Ontario.

The communications company confirmed the outages Friday morning in a tweet, stating they understand how "important it is for customers to stay connected."

"We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the company said."We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share."

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

When is Rogers going to be fixed?

The company did not release any information on what has caused the outage or when service will be restored.

Meanwhile, multiple Ontario police departments made statements on the outages Friday morning, noting some impacted customers may have trouble connecting to their 911 call centres.

Metrolinx has also warned customers that transit tickets can't be purchased using debit or credit payments.

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children said the outage is causing disruptions with their virtual appointment system, stating impacted patients would be contacted to rebook appointments.

Many users have taken to social media to source information on the situation.

Will @Rogers be compensating their customers for these service outages? — Andrea McRae (@andreamcrae) July 8, 2022

Rogers is experiencing a nation wide outage. Although if you're on Rogers you probably wont see this. — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) July 8, 2022

In April 2021, Rogers experienced a country-wide outage that saw many unable to place calls, send text messages, or access their internet browers. The communications company attributed this outage to a software issue.

In a tweet Friday morning, Bell said their customers may be experiencing issues while trying to call or text Rogers customers.

"The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted," the company said. CTV News is a division of Bell Media.

Interac said in a statement that the outage has also affected its online services.

"There is currently a nationwide communications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of INTERAC services," Interac said on Friday.

Scarborough Health Network in Toronto is asking all physicians and staff who are currently on call to come in for their shift until the disruption is solved.