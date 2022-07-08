Rogers experiencing major service outages

Rogers customers are reporting widespread services outages early Friday morning.

Users have reported services cuts to internet, mobility and television services from regions across the country, although a majority of outage reports are originating in southern Ontario.

Toronto and Peel police both made statements on the outages Friday morning, stating they've impacted customers’ ability to call 911. Others have reported the outage impacting banking services.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

- The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties

- Some people will have trouble connecting

- There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1

- We are working to resolve these issues

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Toronto police announced their 911 call centre was fully operational again.

Search engine optimization company Criterion Digital’s service tracker also indicates widespread outages. Many users have taken to social media to source information on the situation.

Will @Rogers be compensating their customers for these service outages? — Andrea McRae (@andreamcrae) July 8, 2022

Rogers is experiencing a nation wide outage. Although if you're on Rogers you probably wont see this. — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) July 8, 2022

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Rogers for a statement on the outages but has yet to receive a response.

In April 2021, Rogers experienced a country-wide outage that saw many unable to place calls, send text messages, or access their internet browers. The communications company attributed this outage to a software issue.