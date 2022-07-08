Rogers experiencing major service outages
Rogers experiencing major service outages
Rogers customers are reporting widespread services outages early Friday morning.
Users have reported services cuts to internet, mobility and television services from regions across the country, although a majority of outage reports are originating in southern Ontario.
Toronto and Peel police both made statements on the outages Friday morning, stating they've impacted customers’ ability to call 911. Others have reported the outage impacting banking services.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., Toronto police announced their 911 call centre was fully operational again.
Search engine optimization company Criterion Digital’s service tracker also indicates widespread outages. Many users have taken to social media to source information on the situation.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to Rogers for a statement on the outages but has yet to receive a response.
In April 2021, Rogers experienced a country-wide outage that saw many unable to place calls, send text messages, or access their internet browers. The communications company attributed this outage to a software issue.
