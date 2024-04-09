Road construction worker injured in hit-and-run on the DVP: police

A road construction worker was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after police say they were struck in a hit-and-run on the Don Valley Parkway.

The collision occurred on the highway near Eglinton Avenue East at around 1:12 a.m.

Police say the worker was struck by a car and subsequently transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators say they are looking for a light-coloured SUV with front-end damage.

The Ministry of Labour investigated the incident and officers have now cleared the scene.