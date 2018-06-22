

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





It is going to be a busy weekend in the city with numerous special events taking place, including the annual pride parade.

The events will mean that Torontonians will have no shortage of activities to partake in this weekend but they may also make getting around the city a little more difficult.

Here is a full list of road closures that you should be aware off.

Pride events

Community street festival - Church Street will be closed between Dundas Street East and Bloor Street East from 10 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

- Church Street will be closed between Dundas Street East and Bloor Street East from 10 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. Trans Pride March, Friday, June 22 - The event will begin at Church and Isabella streets at 8 p.m. on Friday and wind its way through the downtown core before concluding at Allan Gardens at 10 p.m. Rolling road closures will be in effect on Church Street between Isabella and Bloor streets, Bloor Street between Church and Yonge streets, Yonge Street between Bloor and Carlton streets and Carlton Street from Yonge Street to Allen Gardens.

- The event will begin at Church and Isabella streets at 8 p.m. on Friday and wind its way through the downtown core before concluding at Allan Gardens at 10 p.m. Rolling road closures will be in effect on Church Street between Isabella and Bloor streets, Bloor Street between Church and Yonge streets, Yonge Street between Bloor and Carlton streets and Carlton Street from Yonge Street to Allen Gardens. Pride and Remembrance Run, Saturday, June 23 - The event, which consists of a five kilometer road race and walk, begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Road closures will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Wellesley Street from Queens Park Crescent and Jarvis Street and Queens Park Crescent between Bloor and College streets.

- The event, which consists of a five kilometer road race and walk, begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Road closures will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Wellesley Street from Queens Park Crescent and Jarvis Street and Queens Park Crescent between Bloor and College streets. Dyke March, Saturday, June 23 – About 10,000 participants are expected to take part in the event, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Beginning at 12 p.m., Church Street will be closed from Hatden to Bloor streets and HJayden Street will be closed from Yonge to Church streets. At 1:30 p.m., Bloor Street will also be closed from Church to Yonge streets, TYonge Street will be closed from Bloor to Carlton streets and Carlton Street will be closed from Yonge to Jarvis streets. The road closures will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

– About 10,000 participants are expected to take part in the event, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Beginning at 12 p.m., Church Street will be closed from Hatden to Bloor streets and HJayden Street will be closed from Yonge to Church streets. At 1:30 p.m., Bloor Street will also be closed from Church to Yonge streets, TYonge Street will be closed from Bloor to Carlton streets and Carlton Street will be closed from Yonge to Jarvis streets. The road closures will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Pride Parade, Sunday, June 24 - The parade will start at Church Street and Bloor Street East, proceed west on Bloor Street East, south on Yonge Street and east on Dundas Street East to Victoria Street. A number of roads in the area will be closed between noon and 7 p.m. The parade itself takes place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TD Toronto Jazz Festival

The annual music festival will be holding concerts outdoors in the Yorkville area. The following road closures will be In effect from Friday, June 22 until 12 a.m. on Monday, June 23.

Yorkville Avenue from Bellair Street to 101 Yorkville Avenue

Bellair Street from Yorkville Avenue to Cumberland Street

Cumberland Street from Old York Lane to Bellair Street

Luminato Festival

It is the final weekend of the annual arts festival. The southbound curb lane on Victoria Street will be closed from Shuter Street to Queen Street East from Sunday at 10 a.m. to Monday at 10 a.m.

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays

One of six Sundays in which the market will be closed to traffic to allow pedestrians to take over the streets. Parts of Kensington Avenue, Augusta Avenue and Baldwin Street will be closed from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Rotary International

Bremner Boulevard will be closed from York Street to the Air Canada Centre from Saturday, June 23 to Wednesday, June 27 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily).