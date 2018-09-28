

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





For those pulling an all-nighter for Nuit Blanche this weekend, expect extended subway service and road closures throughout Scarborough and downtown Toronto.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will provide extended service through the wee hours of the morning as residents wander the city for the annual all-night arts festival. Trains will run every 10 to 15 minutes on Line 1, Line 2 and Line 3 from 1:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The TTC has also said that transit users will not have to pay a fare when using Scarborough’s Line 3 during Nuit Blanche.

“For the first time, the annual all-night contemporary art event will extend to Scarborough with art installations in most Line 3 stations,” the TTC said. “To ensure Torontonians have every opportunity to explore the vinyl installations, fare will be free at any Line 3 station between 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.”

Service on the Sheppard-Yonge Line 4 will operate on a normal schedule, which means there will be no night service.

Regular TTC service will resume at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Those visiting the Scarborough Nuit Blanche exhibits should note that Borough Drive will be closed between Brian Harrison Way and Town Centre Court from 8 a.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

A large number of roads in downtown Toronto will also be closed to drivers during Nuit Blanche.

Here are the main downtown closures that will be in effect Saturday and Sunday:

Queen Street West between Yonge Street and University Avenue will be closed from 4 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

York Street between Queen Street West and Richmond Street West will be closed from 4 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Bay Street between Dundas Street West and Adelaide Street West will be closed from 8 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

The area of University Avenue, Bloor Street West, St. George Street, and Queen Street West will also be closed between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday for the CIBC Run for the Cure.