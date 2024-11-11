‘Rideshare’ driver wanted after woman sexually assaulted in Vaughan

Police are looking for a suspect and witnesses after a female was allegedly sexually assaulted in Vaughan late last week by a man who presented himself as a rideshare driver.

The incident happened on Friday near Highway 27 and Nashville Road, north of Major Mackenzie Drive.

York Regional Police (YRP) said at around 7 a.m. a female was waiting for a bus in Brampton, near Bramalea and Countryside roads, south of Mayfield Road, when a man approached her in a black sedan, presented himself as a rideshare driver, and offered her a ride.

She accepted and the man then drove her to the aforementioned area of Vaughan where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to escape. Two bystanders in a grey or white vehicle assisted her. Police want to speak with them.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the area.

He is described as and Indian male, 23 to 25 years old with black hair, black eyes, a thin build, five feet six inches tall and a full beard approximately two inches in length. The suspect drove a black sedan, police said.

Investigators are reminding members of the public who use rideshare services to always verify the vehicle, licence plate, and driver, and are urging anyone who may have been victimized in this manner to contact them.

Police in Peel Region are also investigating a similar incident that occurred in Brampton, also on Friday.

Anyone with further information about this or other related sexual assaults is asked to call YRP’s Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.