

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Richmond Hill woman said she was devastated when her wedding was called off earlier this year—even more so after she learned that she couldn’t return the set of rings she purchased.

After getting engaged to her partner of one-year, Stacey-Ann Sterling said the couple spent more than $6,000 on a pair of rings.

Two weeks later, the marriage was off. Sterling was left with the wedding bands and a $6,000 hole in her wallet.

“I was devastated. We had been talking about the wedding for quite a long time. I don’t know if he got cold feet. I was devastated and I still am,” Sterling told CTV News Toronto.

Sterling checked the stores refund policy and saw that she was able to return her items within 30 days of delivery for a full refund. However, when she called the store, they told her she was not eligible to get her money back.

Sterling had asked for their rings to be engraved with the couple’s initials, a process that would void the return policy. Sterling said she called the store immediately after the wedding was called off and asked them not to engrave them, but the store had already gone ahead with the process.

“I’m on my own with this one,” she said.

When CTV News Toronto contacted the jewelry store, a spokesperson said they have reviewed Sterling’s case and have decided to provide her with the refund.

“We have refunded her money as a sign of good will, although it falls outside of our return as the rings had been sized and engraved at her request,” the spokesperson said.

In Ontario, stores are not required to give refunds. Some jewelry stores may offer only an exchange or a store credit.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Pat Foran