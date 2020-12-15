TORONTO -- A city councillor for Richmond Hill, Ont. has been charged in connection with a fraud investigation.

According to York Regional Police, an investigation into “the fraudulent use of funds connected with a city councillor’s employment” began back in July.

Police allege the councillor hired an additional staff member and then arranged for them to give a portion of their pay to the councillor’s spouse.

“It is believed that more than $21,000 was paid to the councillor’s spouse from August 2019 to May 2020,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond Hill resident Karen Cilevitz, 63 has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust by a public officer in connection with the incident. Cilevitz was first elected as a city councillor in Richmond Hill in 2014 and was re-elected for a second term in 2018.

A second suspect identified as Derek Christie, 59, has also been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of a crime.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6612 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.