Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) made the announcement following a ground and drone survey of the area, which is about 30 kilometres south of Niagara Falls.

Video of the weather event recorded by Dan Chamberlain was published on Storyful and showed a funnel cloud in the distance behind a number of homes in a subdivision at around noon on Monday.

No injuries were reported, but the NTP said structural and tree damage was observed along the tornado’s 5.94-kilometre track near the border of New York State by Buffalo.

The damage left in the wake of an EF1 tornado that touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday is seen in these images. (University of Western Ontario/Northern Tornadoes Project)

The tornado has been classified by the Western University research team as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, due to its max wind speed of 155 km/h. The scale ranges from 1 (135-175 km/h) to 5 (315 km/h or more).

The maximum width of Monday’s EF-1 tornado was 190 metres wide, the researchers said.

Two other tornadoes were confirmed to have formed in the area on Monday by NTP, though the details of their scale is not yet available.

Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning for many parts of Ontario on Monday, warning of strong wind gusts and potential thunderstorms. The national weather agency has not yet said if it is looking into Monday's weather event.

With files from CP24's Codi Wilson The path an EF1 tornado that touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday is seen in this image. (University of Western Ontario/Northern Tornadoes Project)