Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) made the announcement following a ground and drone survey of the area, which is about 30 kilometres south of Niagara Falls.
Video of the weather event recorded by Dan Chamberlain was published on Storyful and showed a funnel cloud in the distance behind a number of homes in a subdivision at around noon on Monday.
No injuries were reported, but the NTP said structural and tree damage was observed along the tornado’s 5.94-kilometre track near the border of New York State by Buffalo.
The damage left in the wake of an EF1 tornado that touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday is seen in these images. (University of Western Ontario/Northern Tornadoes Project)
The tornado has been classified by the Western University research team as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, due to its max wind speed of 155 km/h. The scale ranges from 1 (135-175 km/h) to 5 (315 km/h or more).
The maximum width of Monday’s EF-1 tornado was 190 metres wide, the researchers said.
Two other tornadoes were confirmed to have formed in the area on Monday by NTP, though the details of their scale is not yet available.
Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning for many parts of Ontario on Monday, warning of strong wind gusts and potential thunderstorms. The national weather agency has not yet said if it is looking into Monday's weather event.
With files from CP24's Codi WilsonThe path an EF1 tornado that touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday is seen in this image. (University of Western Ontario/Northern Tornadoes Project)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts.
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Canadian sprinter De Grasse fails to qualify for Olympic 200-metre final
Andre De Grasse will not be defending his Olympic title in the men's 200-metre final. The 29-year-old from Markham, Ont., was officially eliminated from Thursday's final when the third and fourth finishers in the next semifinal finished with better times Wednesday at Stade de France.
Harris and Walz narrowly miss tarmac confrontation with Vance
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz got an idea of just how hotly contested the Midwest will be when they overlapped on a Wisconsin tarmac with Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal father injured while protecting family from gunfire; accused appears in court
A Montreal father of three was scheduled to go into surgery Wednesday after being injured while trying to protect his family from gunfire on the West Island last weekend.
-
Quebec acupuncturist who reused needles suspended three months, fined $30K
The Quebec Order of Acupuncturists suspended Gasan Askerow for three months and fined him $30,000 for, among other things, reusing and not sterilizing needles while seeing patients in Quebec City and Montreal.
-
Ultrafine particles linked to 1,100 deaths per year in Montreal, Toronto: study
Researchers at Montreal's McGill University have found that ultrafine particles from vehicles and industry are linked to the deaths of an estimated 1,100 people per year in Canada's two biggest cities.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Capital Pride draws backlash following pledge to stand in solidarity with Palestinians
Capital Pride, the LGBTQ2S+ organization that puts on Ottawa's annual pride parade, is drawing backlash from Jewish community groups following a statement this week expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
-
More than 700 bikes reported stolen in Ottawa so far this year
More than 1,000 bicycles are stolen in Ottawa each year and one Ottawa man knows just how quickly it can happen, after he left his garage door open.
-
Proposed changes for dogs at Owl Park in Ottawa's south end
The days of dogs running off-leash at a park in Ottawa's south end may be coming to an end. Owl Park has been a popular spot for off-leash dogs for years, but the city is considering changing the rules to require canines on a leash during certain periods.
Northern Ontario
-
Speed cameras Sudburians love to hate effective in reducing speeding
The six speed cameras operated by Greater Sudbury are on the move again.
-
Vehicle forced into a ditch near where kids were playing in North Bay road rage incident
A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and driving offences after what police are calling a road rage incident in North Bay.
-
Northern medical school receives funding to research occupational cancer
A research team at Greater Sudbury's NOSM University has received $200,000 in funding to examine occupational-related cancer caused by radon inhalation.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
-
Real estate in Waterloo Region: Home sales and prices increased in July
Home sales in the Region of Waterloo jumped 4.6 per cent in July 2024.
London
-
Municipalities call on province to help solve encampment crisis
Municipalities are calling for new funding and tools from the province to help deal with urban encampments. This comes as the city of Sarnia continues to grapple with the expanding tent-city population at Rainbow Park, just south of the downtown.
-
London’s Alysha Newman secures bronze medal at 2024 Paris Olympics
London’s Alysha Newman has secured a bronze medal in Wednesday’s Women’s Pole Vault final.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
Windsor
-
‘It's something that we really have to look at’: City councillors teaming up to enact Vacant Storefront Tax
A couple of municipal councillors from Windsor and Ottawa are teaming up to engage all Members of Provincial Parliament about a proposed Vacant Storefront Tax as a way to revitalize downtown cores across Ontario.
-
Pro bono law firm discovers more than 100 COVID-era tickets were withdrawn
The Democracy Fund (DF), established during the pandemic to fight for constitutional freedom, recently discovered dozens of tickets in Mississauga were withdrawn.
-
Water main break in Wheatley causes discoloured water
A water main break in Wheatley is the cause of potential discolouration in water.
Barrie
-
Deshawn Davis apprehended in California
Just days after being placed on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list, Deshawn Davis was apprehended in the small town of Redway, California, on Monday, roughly three and a half hours north of San Francisco.
-
Tay woman busted for open liquor in the pickup
Tay Twp. woman busted for impaired driving in Midland.
-
Midland appoints new town councillor
The Town of Midland appointed a new councillor on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
-
Hundreds of extras needed for movie starring Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lloyd filming in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
-
Police issue alert for missing 77-year-old woman
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman.
Atlantic
-
The latest on tropical storm Debby and the Maritimes
Tropical storm Debby strengthened over the last 24 hours.
-
Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal
The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.
-
Lawsuit launched by family of Indigenous woman in N.S. claims negligence in her death
The family of an Indigenous woman who died in hospital has filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia health authority and four doctors who treated her, claiming they were negligent in caring for the 22-year-old woman with fungal meningitis.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Edmonton
-
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
-
Edmonton Fringe facing $200K shortfall ahead of festival kickoff next week
With just over a week until the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival (EIFTF) kicks off for 2024, organizers are still looking for donations to help keep the festival afloat.
-
'We're very happy': Edmonton Folk Fest ready to welcome music fans on the hill
For the next four days, the hills at Gallagher Park are going to be packed with folk music fans.
Calgary
-
Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as urgent feeder main repairs needed
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
WestJet says 10 per cent of fleet grounded after Calgary pummelled by hail
WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week.
Regina
-
QCX attendance up from 2023, security incidents significantly down, REAL says
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says attendance was up and security incidents were down significantly at this year's Queen City Ex (QCX).
-
-
Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps
A new report says rents are still rising in Canada, but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed.
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
-
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.
Vancouver
-
2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
B.C. provides $20M to expand travel, accommodation funding for cancer patients
The British Columbia government is providing $20 million over two years to support travel and lodging for cancer patients in the province.
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.