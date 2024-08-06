Video shows possible tornado in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday
Researchers are investigating after a possible tornado was spotted in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday.
In a video recorded by Dan Chamberlain, which was published on Storyful, a funnel cloud can be seen in the distance behind a number of homes in a subdivision in Fort Erie, located about 40 kilometres south of Niagara Falls.
Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for many parts of Ontario on Monday, warning of strong wind gusts and potential thunderstorms. The national weather agency has not yet said if it is looking into a potential tornado in the area.
In an email to CP24.com, David Sills, the executive director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, confirmed that a crew is currently headed to the region to investigate.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) was launched by researchers at Western University in 2017 to gather data on tornado occurrences in the province.
Sills said they believe there may have been more than one tornado in eastern Niagara Region on Monday.
Modelling shows water from dam caused by B.C. slide to reach Fraser River Tuesday
The B.C. government says it's keeping a close eye on river flows as a 'big pulse' of debris and sediment-laden water is expected to work its way down to the Fraser River after a massive landslide dammed the Chilcotin River last week.
BREAKING Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the decision.
Calgary storm causes widespread damage to homes, cars and airport
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
Accreditation pulled from De Grasse coach Rana Reider by Canadian Olympic Committe
The Canadian Olympic Committee says it has revoked accreditation from the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse.
Kamala Harris's running mate, Tim Walz, hails from state with close ties to Canada
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, marking a major milestone since her move to the top of the Democratic ticket ahead of the November presidential election.
Why is the world's largest iceberg stuck spinning in the same spot?
The world's largest iceberg has been spinning in the same spot for the last few months – and it may continue to do so for quite some time.
They moved from the U.S. to Italy to save their marriage. Here's how that worked out
Buying and renovating a home in a different country is a decision that would put any relationship to the test. But this couple, previously based in San Jose, Calif., snapped up a dilapidated house in a picturesque Italian town with the hope of saving their marriage.
Is Singapore's housing model a realistic solution for Canada's affordability woes?
Singapore's housing model, where the government plays a dominating role in land ownership, property development, financing and other related aspects of society, has been held up numerous times as a path to affordability here in Canada.
Human remains found inside a crocodile in Australia believed to be that of a 40-year-old tourist
Police said Tuesday human remains were found inside a large crocodile suspected of killing a tourist in Australia’s second fatal attack in about a month.
Montreal
-
Victoria Bridge completely closed for emergency repairs
The Victoria Bridge is closed in both directions for emergency repairs.
-
Man killed, woman injured in Quebec City, suspect arrested
A suspect has been arrested after a violent incident that left a man in his 30s dead and a woman in her 20s injured in Quebec City.
-
Amber Alert: Missing Montreal children found in U.S.
An Amber Alert was cancelled after two missing Montreal children were located in the United States.
Ottawa
-
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 had a child sitting on front seat passenger's lap
A vehicle stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend had an 18-month-old child sitting on a passenger's lap in the front seat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Canadian Transplant Games highlight success stories of survival and the need for donors
The Canadian Transplant Games have kicked off at sports venues across Ottawa. The event raises awareness of the many Canadians still waiting for organ and tissue donations, while also highlighting the success stories of those living healthy lives after receiving a transplant.
-
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
-
Person in a wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 144
An 83-year-old in a wheelchair has died from their injuries after being struck by a passenger vehicle July 30 in the Dowling area of Onaping Falls.
-
BREAKING
Kitchener
-
Waterloo man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from the Kitchener area.
-
Man and girl injured by fireworks in Guelph park
A man and a teenaged girl are recovering after they told police they were hit by fireworks over the weekend.
-
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
London
-
Rainfall warning in effect for most of the region
The rain and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with the chance of pooling on roads and flash flooding in some areas.
-
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
-
London Rib Fest award winner dedicates trophy to 21-year-old employee who died in fight
“This trophy here, it's for Malik, and it belongs to him. We are taking it to his resting place. I said at the awards, ‘In heaven or hell, this trophy is for you my friend’.”
Windsor
-
Thunderstorm watch and rainfall warning in effect for the region
Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
-
Windsor police seize more than $30,000 in illegal drugs from resident
On August 1, police say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue due to suspected drug trafficking.
-
Hogs for Hospice invades Leamington
The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the twon.
Barrie
-
Substitute teacher charged in connection to assault at Bradford school
Police have arrested a substitute teacher in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford Ont.
-
Woman loses her life after crashing into a hydro pole in Adjala Tosorontio
One person died and five people were injured in a crash in Adjala Tosorontio.
-
Early-morning truck rollover in Waubaushene
Only minor injuries were reported in a commercial truck rollover on Highway 400.
Winnipeg
-
Over 130 dogs removed from home north of Winnipeg: Humane Society
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg.
-
Walk to honour Kendara Ballantyne five years after death
The life of Kendara Ballantyne, an 18-year-old girl who was found dead in The Pas in 2019, is being honoured with a walk on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
Atlantic
-
Saint John Police identify body, treating case as homicide
A body recently discovered in West Saint John has been identified and police are treating the investigation as a homicide.
-
Officers seize cannabis from unlicensed dispensary: N.B. government
Officers seized more than 3,000 grams of dry cannabis from an unlicensed dispensary in Moncton last week.
-
From school boards to dog adoption, N.S. Tories have pulled back from 2021 promises
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
N.L.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
-
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
Edmonton
-
Smith asks for support for Jasper recovery during Trudeau visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Turning sunnier and warmer... after today
Edmonton had as much rain Sunday and Monday as the entire month of July and we may see a bit more precipitation before today is done.
-
Calgary
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER More rain expected in southern Alberta on Tuesday
Intense thunderstorms rolled through southern Alberta on Monday, producing damaging hail and strong winds.
-
Alberta storm: Heritage Festival and Big Valley Jamboree cut short, Edson flooded
A storm wreaked havoc in Edmonton and the surrounding area Sunday evening.
Regina
-
Erratic driver fined $12,000 after Regina police find illegal cigarettes during traffic stop
A motorist received a $12,000 fine for possessing boxes of illegal cigarettes after Regina police conducted a traffic stop following complaints of erratic driving.
-
Combat brain fatigue with these top expert tips
Put your thinking cap on, people often hear — after all, that's what our brain is for and what many are paid to do. But a new study finds that people see a downside to such mental expenditures: Thinking can be a pain.
-
Rally Around Homelessness reports success in 'I Gotch You' campaign
A Regina outreach group is claiming victory after a recent call for undergarment donations exceeded expectations – by a lot.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Berries gear up for playoffs as regular season winds down
On Monday, the Saskatoon Berries faced off against the Moose Jaw Miller Express in their final regular season game.
-
Sask. RCMP looking to arrest Jordan Peterson — not that one
The Saskatchewan RCMP says it has an arrest warrant out for Jordan Peterson — no, not that one, he's a 31-year-old Prince Albert man who police say sped away from officers in a stolen truck.
-
Detached trailer on Circle Drive leads to road closures
Saskatoon police were on scene of an incident involving a detached trailer Monday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Landslide shuts down highway north of Pemberton, B.C.
A landslide shut down a large stretch of highway north of Pemberton, B.C., Monday night.
-
Modelling shows water from dam caused by B.C. slide to reach Fraser River Tuesday
The B.C. government says it's keeping a close eye on river flows as a 'big pulse' of debris and sediment-laden water is expected to work its way down to the Fraser River after a massive landslide dammed the Chilcotin River last week.
-
Wildfire near B.C.'s Manning Park burns so intensely it produces thunderstorm
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
Vancouver Island
-
Evacuations ordered in B.C. as water flows over landslide that dammed Chilcotin River
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
-
These are the 12 recipients of the Order of B.C. for 2024
On Monday, the province named the 12 latest recipients of the Order of British Columbia, who are being recognized for excellence in their respective fields.
-
