TORONTO
Toronto

    • Reported hate crimes in Toronto have surged since Oct. 7

    Deputy Chief of Police Myron Demkiw talks during a press conference on "Operation H." Deputy Chief of Police Myron Demkiw talks during a press conference on "Operation H."
    Share

    The head of Toronto police says the number of hate crimes reported in the city since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7 has nearly doubled when compared to the same time period from the year prior.

    Chief Myron Demkiw provided the updated statistics to the Toronto Police Services Board on Monday and said officers attended 989 calls for reported hate crimes in that time, marking a 93 per cent increase from the same time period in 2023.

    Police made 69 arrests and laid 173 charges in connection with those incidents, 203 of which were confirmed to be hate crimes, according to the force.

    “It has been 163 days since the Middle East crisis began, and the impact of the geopolitical unrest abroad continues to affect people worldwide, including in Canada and right here in Toronto,” Demkiw said in a press release issued before a news conference to address the numbers Monday afternoon. “We are laser focused on the task at hand: keeping the city safe.”

    Demkiw noted that although there was a drop in the number of reported hate crimes in December and January, police saw a “significant increase” in February with a 67 per cent rise in calls.

    “Of the 84 hate crimes so far in 2024, 56 per cent are antisemitic. Last month saw the highest number of antisemitic occurrences in the last three years,” Demkiw said.

    The group targeted in the second-highest number of reported hate crimes in the city this year is 2SLGBTQ+ communities, followed by Black groups and Muslim, Arab, or Palestinian groups.

    Demkiw noted that while under reporting of all types of hate crimes is a concern to police, those related to Islamophobia are especially worrisome.

    “…And given our statistics I am concerned about significant under-reporting in this regard.” 

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    No evidence of Havana syndrome brain injury found in U.S. study

    A U.S. government research team found no significant evidence of brain injury among a group of federal employees reporting symptoms of the "Havana syndrome" ailment that emerged in 2016, according to studies published in a medical journal on Monday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News