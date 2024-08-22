Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said. The OPP said officers made the discovery after they responded to a report of human remains found at a property on Avro Arrow Road.

Three teen suspects, two from Toronto and one from Whitby, were charged in Mui’s disappearance after it was found they were in possession of property belonging to the Markham real estate agent. One of them is facing weapons charges, while all three are facing charges of fraud under $5,000. However, no charges related to Mui’s death have been laid at this time.

Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest in connection with Mui’s death. They said a white, 2019 Mercedes-Benz sprinter van is believed to have transported the 56-year-old at some point following her disappearance.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle in Stouffville or Parry Sound between Aug. 9 and 12 to contact them.

A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van is seen in this file image released by York Regional Police. (Handout)

Mui’s family last saw her at 9:30 a.m. on the day she disappeared, according to police. She left her home near Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue and spoke to her family again at 11 a.m., but wasn’t heard from since.

Her vehicle, a 2024 Mercedez Benz GLE450 SUV, was located in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue, police said.

Chief Jim MacSween and YRP homicide investigators will provide an update on the investigation at 11 a.m.