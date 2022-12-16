Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family holding toy drive and giveaway in her honour
The family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet is coming together for a toy drive and giveaway this weekend to remember the 29 year old and make a difference for other families this holiday season.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit cleared Toronto police officers of any wrongdoing in her death, but the grief and heartbreak for the family is still raw and painful.
The family collected more than 300 new toys for children of all ages in her memory. They are being given away at an event Saturday located at Exotic Snax GTA on Queen Street West from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“We need to keep her name alive,” said her father, Peter Korchinski, in an interview with CTV News Toronto.
“Christmas was actually Regis’ favourite time of the year so Christmas is really hard on us,” said her mother, Claudette Clayton-Korchinski.
The family started the Regis4ever Foundation, a non-profit to help other families in need, whether it be from trauma, living with epilepsy or searching for accountability.
The toys come from all over Toronto, including Regis’ father’s work, churches and retail stores. The idea came from her brother, Reece.
He said his sister always made sure everyone in the family got a Christmas gift.
“She’d be very proud, very happy knowing that we’re doing something. Christmas isn’t about receiving, it’s about giving,” he said.
Meanwhile, the family hasn’t given up their legal fight. They are pursuing other options which they hope will move forward next year.
On May 27, 2020, police officers were in Korchinski-Paquet’s High Park apartment when she fell from the 24th-floor balcony of the building. Three months later, the SIU found no charges against officers were warranted.
Korchinski-Paquet’s mother said she called police because her daughter, who was Black and Indigenous, was in mental distress.
“I wish I never ever made that phone call that day. That’s the hardest thing I ever did in my life. I didn’t expect what happened to happen to my daughter. I’m very heartbroken,” she said.
Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family is seen on Dec. 16, 2022.
More toy donations are welcome at the event Saturday. There will also be food and a visit from Santa.
“I’m going to be an elf and all my little kids are going to be elves, so they are going to be helping when they give the gifts to the families,” said Gabriela Davis-Lopez, Regis’ sister-in-law. “It’s sad Regis isn’t here today because everyone that knew Regis loved her. She was an amazing person.”
“It’s so great [to see all the toys],” said Regis’ aunt, Donna Willis. “It’s in loving memories of Regis. Regis was a very caring young lady who gave her heart out to people.”
“We continue to be strong as a family and we pick each other up and that’s what she would want for us,” said Regis’ sister, Renee Korchinski. “So by us doing this, it makes us feel good and that we are doing something dedicated to her.”
The family doesn’t want others to experience a loss like losing Korchinski-Paquet and are looking forward to giving back in her honour.
Regis Korchinski-Paquet is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Facebook)
