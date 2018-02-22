

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A recovery mission is underway to find a toddler who police believe was swept away by a fast-moving current after his mother’s van slipped into a river near Orangeville early Wednesday morning.

Police told reporters Wednesday that the incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near the town of Grand Valley, located about 30 kilometres west of Orangeville.

A resident called 911 after reportedly seeing headlights bobbing out of the Grand River.

Const. Paul Nancekivell said the driver of a minivan went past a roadblock on a street adjacent to the river when her vehicle went into the water.

Police said the female driver managed to get out of the vehicle carrying her three-year-old son but she lost her grip and the child was swept away down the river.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia and has since been released.

After exhaustive search efforts on Wednesday, her son was not located.

He has been identified by several sources as Kaden Young.

The minivan was found downstream underneath a bridge and was removed from the body of water on Wednesday afternoon.

The child was not found inside the vehicle.

Elevated water levels due to heavy rainfall over the past few days resulted in overflowing banks along the Grand River.

Police also previously said that fog would have created visibility issues for drivers in the area at the time of the incident.

The search for the boy was suspended on Wednesday evening but resumed this morning.

“The water has gone down tremendously, it’s dropped probably four or five feet so we are hoping it will expose a lot more shoreline so we can see. We also have our OPP emergency response team so we will be searching both sides of the Grand River,” Nancekivell said.

He noted that crews have narrowed down their search area to a 10 to 15 kilometre stretch of the river.

“We have a hydroelectric dam at Belwood Lake and it has a grate across it so we are thinking he won’t be able to go past that if he was pushed down the river that far,” Nancekivell said.

An OPP helicopter is providing support to ground crews searching for the little boy.

“(The helicopter has) a tremendously powerful camera,” Nancekivell said. “If they see something suspicious they can zoom in and have a look and then we have our ground crews there that can make it to that scene.”

He added that the operation has now switched to a recovery operation.

“We are over 24 hours. (There is a) very slim chance that the young lad would survive that long in that cold, cold water,” Nancekivell said.

“Our whole goal today is to bring an end to this tragedy and bring some closure to the family.”