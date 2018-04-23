

Kayla Goodfield and Shanelle Somers, CP24.com





As news of a deadly hit-and-run incident in North York spread throughout the Greater Toronto Area, politicians came forward to express their grief and shock at the turn of events while asking the public for patience and the allowance of a police investigation.

Although police have yet to determine what led a driver to mount the curb at Yonge and Finch and strike as many as 25 people, speculation the incident was a deliberate act was rampant on social media as the public reacted to news that nine people were killed and 16 were injured in the act.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the reaction:

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto. Thank you to the first responders working at the scene – we're monitoring the situation closely. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2018

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s public safety minister:

“Police are doing their very best as rapidly as possible to identify precisely what has taken place here, and why. But it is obviously a very serious incident. At the moment however, the investigation is at a stage where no further detailed information can be confirmed at this point.

I do want to extend thoughts and prayers to those who have suffered as a result of what has happened. I also want to express great admiration for the police and the other first responders who have been involved."

John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto:

My statement on the tragic incident at Yonge and Finch. pic.twitter.com/8FhH3M5Vhd — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 23, 2018

Kathleen Wynne, Ontario Premier