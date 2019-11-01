A firearm belonging to the RCMP was stolen at a Toronto mall earlier this week.

Toronto police said an investigation into the theft began on Wednesday at 10 p.m. at CF Sherway Gardens, located in Etobicoke near The Queensway and The West Mall.

According to investigators, a black satchel with a blue stripe was stolen between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at the mall. The satchel contained a Smith & Wesson 9 mm model 5946 pistol, police said.

“The pistol has a silhouette of a horse and rider with GRC and RCMP engraved on the right side of the firearm,” officers said in a news release issued on Friday.

An image of the firearm was released by the Toronto Police Service in the news release.

Three magazines and a police radio were also stolen at the time, investigators said.

“If anyone locates the satchel, do not remove the firearm from within,” police said. “Please call 911 to have police attend your location.”

“If anyone has knowledge of or witnessed the theft please call Det.-Const. Nicholas Carmanico or Det. Ray Direnzo of 22 Division major crime.”

CTV News Toronto has reached out to RCMP for comment on the matter but has yet to receive a response.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).