

The Canadian Press





BURNABY, B.C. -- It was a day of firsts for new Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

The six-foot-seven forward, acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio, took the court with his new team as the Raptors opened training camp.

It was also his first five-on-five action since January.

"It felt great," Leonard said. "It felt great to just run up and down and compete."

Leonard only played nine games last season with quadriceps tendinopathy.