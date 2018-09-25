Raptors forward Leonard 'feels great' after first day of training camp
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors is seen during a team practice in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Sept, 25. 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 6:35PM EDT
BURNABY, B.C. -- It was a day of firsts for new Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.
The six-foot-seven forward, acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio, took the court with his new team as the Raptors opened training camp.
It was also his first five-on-five action since January.
"It felt great," Leonard said. "It felt great to just run up and down and compete."
Leonard only played nine games last season with quadriceps tendinopathy.