Raptors announce training camp to be held in Vancouver area
The Toronto Raptors are returning to British Columbia for training camp.
The NBA club announced Friday that it will open camp for the 2023-24 season on Oct. 3 at Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The team will hold practices through Oct. 7, including an open practice Oct. 6 at Simon Fraser University's West Gym on its Burnaby campus.
Toronto previously announced it will open its pre-season schedule with a game against Sacramento Oct. 8 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.
It will mark the eighth time the Raptors have held their camp in B.C., and the sixth in the Vancouver area.
The Raptors held training camp for the 2022-23 season in Victoria.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
Taylor Swift’s Toronto tickets are now on sale. Here’s how resale tickets work
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report
Canadian renters have long lamented the increasing prices they see landlords request of tenants, but in July, those totals hit a level unseen in the country's history.
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
Air Canada profits soar amid high demand and fares, and despite flight delays
Air Canada says earnings last quarter reached heights not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic amid high travel demand and pricier fares, and despite thousands of flight delays.
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Montreal
-
19-year-olds arrested in man's alleged kidnapping accused of sexual assault, threats
The man hospitalized following a dramatic encounter with Montreal police on Wednesday was allegedly kidnapped, physically abused, and sexually assaulted in the hours preceding his rescue. A list obtained from the Crown prosecutor's office details the accusations against his alleged aggressors, a man and woman both 19 years old.
-
Tens of thousands expected for Montreal Metallica shows
The crowd around the Olympic Stadium in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough is expected to reach 60,000 as Metallica takes the stage for shows on Friday and Sunday nights.
-
Cree communities worried about Quebec wildfires' effects on trap lines, wildlife
Cree nation of Chisasibi Chief Daisy House is one of many Indigenous leaders concerned that the wildfires in northern Quebec and across Canada has permanently altered trap lines, wildlife, and other aspects of the environment that are an integral part of their culture.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Death of 16 year old deemed a homicide, two teens sought: London police
Less than two days after the death of 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills, London police have deemed the death as a homicide and are requesting the public’s help in locating two teenaged suspects.
-
Suspect identified in violent south end carjacking
London police are appealing to the public for help in locating a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man and attempted to run the victim over with his own stolen vehicle on Thursday evening.
-
Police issue warning after two trucks collide in Huron County
Police in Huron County are warning the public to be cautious when driving through intersections after two pickup trucks collided in Central Huron on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Southwestern Ont. cat shelter looking for fosters, volunteers as intake exceeds capacity
Purrfect Companions, a cat shelter in Delhi, Ont., is bursting at the seams during what staff call the busiest kitten season they’ve experienced in years of operating.
-
OPP officer wrongfully arrested in Wayne Gretzky hockey stick theft files $6M lawsuit
A long-time OPP officer is suing the Brantford Police Service (BPS) along with several of its officers after she said that she was falsely accused of stealing a signed hockey stick that Wayne Gretzky reportedly used to practice with in the backyard of his childhood home.
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing expected to make in-person court appearance next week
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo made another brief court appearance Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
-
Results of the OPP’s Move Over campaign in the north
OPP in the northeast were busy in the region over the August long weekend educating the public and enforcing traffic laws, to keep our roadways safe.
-
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report
Canadian renters have long lamented the increasing prices they see landlords request of tenants, but in July, those totals hit a level unseen in the country's history.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo on track to resume full O-Train service on Monday
OC Transpo says it's on track to resume full light-rail transit service on Monday, 28 days after the system was shut down due to an axle-bearing issue on one train.
-
Ottawa cleans up after heavy rain floods roads, properties
The city of Ottawa is cleaning up, and drying out, after heavy rain flooded roads, parking lots, parks and properties with up to three feet of water.
-
Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa Catholic school teacher is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students.
Windsor
-
Worried about that mole or sun damage? Here’s a walk-in clinic offering free skin cancer screening
Melanoma Canada’s Mole Mobile rolled into southwestern Ontario Friday with a pop-up clinic at Nissan of Windsor.
-
Crash closes section of 401 in Essex County
Around midnight, OPP reported a crash in the area of the westbound off-ramp to Comber Sideroad at mile marker 48.
-
Stolen bicycle leads to drug charges for Chatham-Kent man
A stolen bicycle being posted for sale on Facebook led to a drug charge for a man in Chatham-Kent on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Accused human trafficker Lauriston Maloney granted bail
Just two days after the wife of convicted sex offender Laruiston Maloney was released on bail, a judge has released Maloney from custody under the surety of his father.
-
Vehicle stolen from auto shop in Innisfil, police investigating
South Simcoe Police are asking for help identifying suspects after a break-and-enter at an auto shop in Innisfil.
-
Former Ont. summer camp director accused of historical sexual assaults, grooming in 2 lawsuits
Two civil lawsuits have been filed in a Bracebridge court against a popular summer camp and its longtime director, alleging sexual assault and grooming.
Atlantic
-
Screen Nova Scotia acquires land to build a film and TV soundstage
Screen Nova Scotia says it has acquired Crown land to build a TV soundstage, a step towards ramping up the province’s film production capacity.
-
Gas prices up across the Maritimes, diesel hits $2-per-litre in N.B. and P.E.I.
The cost of gas is up across the Maritimes, with diesel priced at more than $2 per litre in New Brunswick and P.E.I.
-
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
Calgary
-
Cyber attack exposes banking information of thousands of Albertans
Records of more than 1.4 million Albertans were the target of a cyber attack on a government service provider last month, the Alberta Dental Services Corporation said this week.
-
'Higher-than-normal fire activity' expected as record-breaking wildfire season continues
The federal government says the rest of the wildfire season could be an extra tough one for Canadians.
-
Preservation society calls on Alberta government to rethink approval of gravel pit near Big Hill Springs Provincial Park
Alberta’s UCP government has given its approval for a gravel company to start mining up against Big Hill Springs Provincial Park, but members of the local preservation society are pointing to major environmental concerns.
Winnipeg
-
Rural Manitoba liquor stores running low on stock as strike continues
A liquor store owner in rural Manitoba says her stock is starting to dwindle amid the closure of Liquor Marts across the province amid an ongoing labour dispute.
-
Liquor Marts across Manitoba to be closed over weekend
All Liquor Marts across the province will be closed this weekend.
-
Ontario man arrested in Manitoba after woman allegedly held against her will
Manitoba Mounties say officers used a spike belt to stop a vehicle on the highway after receiving information from police in Ontario that a passenger may have been held against her will.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone is panicking': Canadians fleeing Maui reflect on journey home
Hundreds more Canadians fleeing the fire-ravaged island of Maui arrived in Vancouver Friday, describing scenes of chaos they witnessed during their escape.
-
Man charged with mischief after cenotaph vandalized in Surrey, RCMP say
A 42-year-old man has been charged with mischief in connection to the vandalism of a cenotaph outside of Cloverdale's Museum of Surrey earlier this year.
-
'Brighter than ever before': Science World lights up Vancouver skyline with new $10M display
Vancouver's skyline now has a little more sparkle after Science World unveiled a multi-million dollar light display Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
Old Strathcona apartment death a homicide: Edmonton police
Edmonton police have determined the death of a man on Aug. 4, 2023, in an Old Strathcona apartment is a homicide.
-
Several charges, including impaired, laid after deadly crash on Capilano Bridge in June
A 23-year-old Edmonton man faces charges in connection with a fatal crash on the Capilano Bridge.
-
Train, fuel truck collide in Whitecourt
A fuel truck and a train collided in Whitecourt on Friday morning.