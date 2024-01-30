Raptors 905 guard Markquis Nowell to play in NBA G League Up Next Game

Guard Markquis Nowell of the Raptors 905 has been selected to play in the NBA G League Up Next Game at All-Star Weekend next month.

The five-foot-seven guard has been making a name for himself in the Toronto Raptor’s affiliate program with 15.5 PPG, 42.3 FG%, and 7.6 APG this season.

Nowell was selected via fan vote as one of 10 NBA G League players to participate in the tournament in Indianapolis. Four teams of seven players will face off in two semi-final games on Feb. 18 before a championship game later that day.

Toronto signed the Harlem, New York native to a two-way contract in July. In March, he led Kansas State to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball championship and set a tournament record for assists in a game with 19. Nowell had 54 assists during Kansas State’s run -- the most since 1989, and third most in tournament history.

The Raptors aren’t currently represented in the NBA All-Star Game’s starting lineups, but could still make an appearance as one of the 14 reserves to be announced later this week.