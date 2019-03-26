Ousted Progressive Conservative MPP Randy Hillier says he’s having discussions with Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner over allegations of “unregistered lobbying” related to Premier Doug Ford.

Hillier met with journalists in his Queen’s Park office Tuesday afternoon after returning to the legislature for the first time since being kicked out of the PC caucus.

“Shortly after my suspension I had discussions with the Integrity Commissioner regarding possible illegal and or unregistered lobbying,” the now independent MPP told reporters, saying he has additional conversations scheduled.

Hillier refused to provide any specific examples of unregistered lobbying, saying public statements could be considered “prejudicial” in any potential investigation by the integrity watchdog.

Hillier says while he’s relying on “faithful recollections of personal conversations,” many of his allegations are backed up by evidence.

“Much of what I have stated is further backed up with transcripts of the conversations, contemporaneous notes, text messages, emails and by the public record,” Hillier said.

Government House Leader Todd Smith fired back, saying everything Hillier alleged was “wrong.”

“There was nothing based in any fact,” Smith told reporters.

Hillier also raised concerns over unelected, high-level staff within the Premier’s Office and the influence they exert over caucus.

Hillier claimed MPPs have to ask permission anytime they wish to speak in the Legislature, table a Private Members’ Bill or stay in their ridings, which led to a “culture of fear and intimidation.”

“As I stated to Doug Ford on many occasions – you can’t hogtie and gag me and then complain I’m not a team player,” Hillier says.

Smith countered by saying much of what Hillier alleged boils down to caucus discipline, which is a common trait of party politics.

“We’re in the world of politics here and sure, there’s going to be heated debate at times,” Smith said. “It happens in caucus rooms, it happens in the legislature, that’s the nature of debate.”

Smith claimed Hillier was rarely present for caucus meetings or often showed up late and left early and has long been a rebel within the party.

“Randy’s tradition around here, whether it’s (Premier) Doug Ford, (Former PC Leader) Patrick Brown, or (former PC leader) John Tory, or (former PC leader) Tim Hudak, it’s just the way Randy operated.”

Hillier says he actually had high hopes for the party when it took power in the summer of 2018, but “backroom operatives” eventually left him feeling disenfranchised.

“This erosion increased to become a crisis of confidence.”

However, when asked whether he’s on a mission to take down the Ford government, Hillier was clear.

“No.”