Rainy conditions expected in Toronto until at least Saturday morning

    April showers bring May flowers and that’s especially true in Toronto, where the city is expected to see rainy days up until the start of the weekend.

    Periods of rain and gusty winds will continue throughout the day Thursday and a thunderstorm is possible later tonight. The city is expected to see rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millimetres by Friday, according to Environment Canada.

    “A broad, moisture laden spring storm is bringing wet weather from Wednesday night through Saturday morning,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Thursday.

    Today’s high will climb to 14 C before pulling back to 9 C later this evening.

    Coulter said the weekend will start out cool and breezy following Saturday’s early morning shower. There’s a risk of a few midday showers on Sunday, before a warmer and sunnier start to next week.

    “Monday will offer a few morning clouds, a lighter southeast wind with a high of 17 C. Tuesday will bring us morning sunshine. But, anticipate evening showers and a high of 14 C,” he said.

    Wednesday is expected to bring showers on an off throughout the day paired with a high of 17 C.

